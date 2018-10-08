Los Angeles woman looking for her dog killed by car

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A woman who witnesses say was looking for her dog was fatally hit by a car just one block away from her Los Angeles home.

Los Angeles police tell KTLA-TV that a 21-year-old man driving a Camaro hit the 27-year-old woman just before 3 a.m. Monday in the North Hills neighborhood.

Detective Lisset Fuentes says the man was driving the speed limit and called 911 after the crash. Fuentes says the man was not under the influence of alcohol.

She says more tests will be conducted on the driver.

KTLA reports that the pit bull the woman had been looking for was found after her death.

___

Information from: KTLA-TV, http://ktla.trb.com/