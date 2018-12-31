Los Angeles police seize weapons after man seen with rifle

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles police have seized numerous weapons including a rocket launcher after a citizen reported seeing an armed man.

The Police Department tweeted a photo of the cache found in a South Los Angeles home during the weekend.

The department says a suspect was detained and a search warrant was obtained.

The haul included 24 rifles, 12 handguns and silencers as well as the explosives TNT and PETN.