Los Angeles bus crash injures 14; teen arrested for DUI

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A commuter bus collided with a car Wednesday in East Los Angeles, injuring 14 people, three of them critically, Fire Department officials said.

The 17-year-old driver of the yellow Volkswagen Beetle was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence after the crash with a Metro bus at around 10:45 p.m.

Fourteen people were taken to the hospital, three in critical condition and 11 with minor injuries, fire officials said.

News reports showed the wrecked Volkswagen smashed between the front of the bus and a traffic light pole as people were wheeled away on gurneys.