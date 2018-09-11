Los Angeles, Paris mayors talk climate, homeless, Olympics

Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo and Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti pose with wreaths during a ceremony marking the 17th anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks on the United States, at the Los Angeles Fire Department's training center Tuesday, Sept. 11, 2018. In the right background is the largest fragment of the World Trade Center outside New York. less Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo and Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti pose with wreaths during a ceremony marking the 17th anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks on the United States, at the Los Angeles ... more Photo: Reed Saxon, AP Photo: Reed Saxon, AP Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Los Angeles, Paris mayors talk climate, homeless, Olympics 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The mayors of Paris and Los Angeles met Tuesday ahead of a global climate summit to memorialize the victims of the 9/11 attacks on the U.S. and to talk about the commonalities between the two cities in an increasingly divided world.

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti and Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo attended a 9/11 memorial ceremony in Los Angeles and then helped pack lunches for the needy.

Afterward, they spoke of how much Paris and Los Angeles have in common: an affordable housing crisis, increasing homelessness, a commitment to combat climate change, and preparations to host the Olympics in the next decade.

Garcetti also announced that Los Angeles will send a group of community college students from poor backgrounds to Paris next summer to "bring our countries even closer together."