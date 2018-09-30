Longtime fire chief in Iowa town of Buffalo has died

BUFFALO, Iowa (AP) — The longtime fire chief in the Iowa town of Buffalo died over the weekend.

The Quad-City Times reports that Terry Adams died Saturday morning at age 67. Longtime friend Buffalo Police Cpl. Rich Aleksiejczyk says Adams died of natural causes.

Adams had been with the Buffalo Fire Department for 48 years and served a chief for 33 years.

Aleksiejczyk says Adams was a great community leader and was respected in town.

The fire department became a family affair for Adams. One of his sons retired from the fire department as a lieutenant and three of his grandsons are with the department now.