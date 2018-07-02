Longtime Democratic assemblyman sworn in as mayor of Trenton

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — A longtime state lawmaker is the new mayor of New Jersey's capital city.

Reed Gusciora was sworn in Sunday in Trenton, becoming the city's first openly gay mayor. The ceremony came one day after the Democratic Assemblyman resigned the legislative seat he had held for 22 years.

Gusciora won the mayor's seat in a runoff election last month, defeating Democratic businessman Paul Perez. They were the top two finishers in a May election.

Gusciora succeeds Eric Jackson, who beat Perez for the mayoral seat in 2014 but didn't seek re-election this year.