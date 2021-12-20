Long-serving California Rep. Lucille Roybal-Allard to retire

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Long-serving California Rep. Lucille Roybal-Allard, the first Mexican-American woman elected to Congress, announced Monday she will not seek re-election in her Los Angeles-area district.
The decision by the 80-year-old Democratic congresswoman comes as her district appeared headed for elimination, as part of California's once-a-decade redrawing of congressional districts to account for population shifts. California is losing a congressional seat for the first time because other states are growing faster, dropping to 52 seats from 53 seats, though it will remain the largest House delegation by far.