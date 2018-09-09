Long-running sewage spill discovered at Naval Base Kitsap

BREMERTON, Wash. (AP) — Naval Base Kitsap-Bremerton's public works department says it has discovered another sewage spill — one that leaked an estimated 450,000 gallons of wastewater into Puget Sound over the past two years.

The Kitsap Sun reports that the bathrooms in two temporary trailers constructed at Puget Sound Naval Shipyard in 2016 were improperly connected to a stormwater system instead of the wastewater system. As a result, flushes from the toilets flowed into Sinclair Inlet.

Cmdr. Ben Leppard, public works officer for Naval Base Kitsap, says the problem was discovered last Wednesday after monthly water testing showed elevated bacteria counts.

Authorities don't believe the spill posed a danger to the public.

Health officials did warn the public to stay out of Sinclair Inlet after sewage spills that were discovered in August and February.

