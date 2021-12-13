Long queues form as UK starts booster blitz against omicron JILL LAWLESS, Associated Press Dec. 13, 2021 Updated: Dec. 13, 2021 6:14 a.m.
1 of11 People queue on Westminster Bridge for booster jabs at St Thomas' Hospital, London, Monday, Dec. 13, 2021. Britain faces a "tidal wave" of infections from the omicron coronavirus variant and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has announced a huge increase in booster vaccinations to strengthen defenses against it. (Kirsty O'Connor/PA via AP) Kirsty O'Connor/AP Show More Show Less
LONDON (AP) — Long lines formed at vaccination centers in Britain on Monday as people heeded the government’s call for all adults to get booster shots to help withstand a coronavirus “tidal wave” driven by the omicron variant.
In a televised announcement late Sunday, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said everyone 18 and up would be offered a third vaccine dose by Dec. 31 — less than three weeks away, and a month earlier than the previous target.