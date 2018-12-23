New York police officer saves wedding day after car crash

In this photo provided by the Suffolk County Police Department, Suffolk County Police Officer Cody Matthews, center, poses with a family after driving them to Town Hall in the Village of Lake Grove, N.Y., where the couple got married, Saturday, Dec. 22, 2018.

SHIRLEY, N.Y. (AP) — A New York couple whose Jeep crashed on the way to their wedding got lucky when a police officer responding to the accident gave them a ride to the ceremony.

And he did more, serving as a witness Saturday at the town hall in Lake Grove on Long Island.

Police say the accident was a result of another vehicle making a sudden U-turn on Montauk Highway in Shirley. There were no injuries.

The couple, Joseph DeMichele (deeh-meeh-CHEL') and Feliece Terwilliger (feh-LEEHS' ter-WILL'-ihger), brought along their children, a 10-year-old boy and a 5-year-old girl.

They arrived in a police car driven by Officer Cody Matthews, who signed the marriage certificate.