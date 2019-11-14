Long Island Catholic diocese challenges NY Child Victims Act

NEW YORK (AP) — Catholic officials on Long Island have filed a legal challenge arguing that the Child Victims Act that loosened statutes of limitations on molestation cases violates the New York state Constitution.

The Roman Catholic Diocese of Rockville said in a court filing Tuesday that the law enacted this year violates the due process clause of the state constitution.

The court papers filed in Nassau County state Supreme Court say that statutes of limitations benefit “both potential defendants and society at large.”

Plaintiffs’ attorney Jennifer Freeman says the diocese is “moving to shield predators” and “hide the heinous crimes that occurred under their watch.”

Hundreds of lawsuits have been filed against religious institutions, the Boy Scouts and others since the act took effect in August.