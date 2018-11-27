https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/news/article/Long-Beach-residential-fire-kills-woman-injures-13425079.php
Long Beach residential fire kills woman, injures man
LONG BEACH, Calif. (AP) — A late-night fire killed a resident of a Long Beach apartment complex.
The Long Beach Fire Department says firefighters arrived at the complex in Belmont Shore just before midnight Monday after reports of heavy fire and a person trapped.
The department says a woman was rescued but died from her injuries. The woman's husband was hospitalized in moderate condition.
