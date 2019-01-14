Loggers in Virginia have record-breaking year

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — The amount of timber harvested in Virginia last year set a record.

A new report from the state forester said receipts from the Virginia Forest Products Tax show a record-breaking volume of trees being cut down.

The volume of softwood trees increased 20 percent while the volume of hardwood went up by 9 percent.

The report also says that number of hardwood and softwood trees planted last year greatly exceeded those cut down.

Virginia has about 16 million acres (6.5 million hectares) of forestland, with the vast majority owned privately.

Deciduous trees, or those that drop leaves in winter, make up about 80 percent of Virginia's forests.