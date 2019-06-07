Lodge to serve roast beef dinner

The Good Shepherd Lodge in New Milford will hold a roast beef dinner the third Saturday of each month, with the next one set for June 15, at Odd Fellows Hall.

The dinner, which will run from 4:30 to 7 p.m. at the 25 Danbury Road hall, will include roast beef, mashed potatoes, vegetables, salad and cake.

Tickets are $14 for adults, $12 for seniors, $5 for children 4 to 12 and free for children under 4. Takeout will be available.