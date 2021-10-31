Locals step up to help repair Bridgewater Red Mill following storm damage: 'Such a nice gesture'
BRIDGEWATER — Matt Denning, owner of the landmark Red Mill on South Main Street, believes there are guardian angels all around him — since two of them have recently stepped forward to help him in a time of need.
On Sept. 1, the Red Mill, which was built in 1796, was hit with the remnants of Tropical Storm Ida, and is now
in a state of disrepair.
