Locals named to Gunnery honor roll

The Gunnery, a private school in Washington, has announced the names of the students from the Greater New Milford area who have been named to the school’s winter term honor roll, high honor roll and dean’s list for the winter term for 2017-18.

To be named to the dean’s list, all grades recorded during the term must be 90 percent or above; for high honor roll, all grades must be 85 percent or above; and for honor roll, 80 percent or above.

Class of 2018

Maia Carpenter of Washington and Kenyon Kay of Bridgewater (high honor roll), and Eleni Kolpak of Washington Depot, Lily Mandl of Washington Depot and John Matthews of Washington (honor roll).

Class of 2019

John Leonard of New Preston and Alexandra Noeding of Washington Depot (high honor roll) and Wyatt Cicarelli of Roxbury (honor roll).

Class of 2020

Mary Carew-Miller of Washington Depot and Juliette Gaggini of Washington (dean’s list); Jacob Bruck of New Milford, Nathaniel Ince of New Milford and Hannah Richards of South Kent (high honor roll); and Aurora Aviles of Kent, Isabel Martin of Washington and Aidan Mullen of Bridgewater (honor roll).

Class of 2021

Margaux Barthelemy of Washington, Colten Cicarelli of Roxbury and Astrid von Seufert of South Kent (dean’s list); Gavin Brown of Washington and Sean Christiansen of Roxbury (high honor roll) and Katherine Cortese of Kent, Riley Hurley of Roxbury and Ava Lee of South Kent (honor roll).