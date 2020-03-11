Local students named to Immaculate honor roll

Immaculate High School in Danbury has announced several students from the New Milford area were named to the first semester honor roll.

Students received distinguished honors, awarded to students who have a 4.3 minimum GPA with no grade below a C and no incomplete work; high honors, awarded to students with a 3.9 minimum GPA with no incomplete work; or honors, earned by students with a 3.5 minimum GPA with no incomplete work.

Class of 2020

Tristan DiNatale of Sherman (high honors) and Diego Exhavarria of New Milford (honors).

Class of 2021

Caitlin Fanella of New Milord (distinguished honors).

Class of 2022

Matthew Reeves and Zifeng Zhan (distinguished honors), Sadie Mellen (honors) and Xingyan Da (honors) of New Milford.

Class of 2023

Ava Iola of Sherman (honors) and James Toscano (distinguished honors) and Sarah Tallaksen (high honors) of New Milford.