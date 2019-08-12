Local students garner scholarships

The Connecticut Community Foundation has announced that several residents of the Greater New Milford area were awarded scholarships for the 2019-20 academic year.

The awards total more than $900,000 and are for students attending two-year and four-year schools across the country.

Later this year, students at Naugatuck Valley Community College and Central Connecticut State University will also receive scholarships from the Foundation; those institutions will determine and direct those scholarships to worthy students, many of whom are “non-traditional”—at different stages of life and careers.

Local students who received scholarships include Alec Cardenas, Jillian Ciaglo, Christopher Ciaglo, Meadhbh Ginnane, Benjamin Heaton, Stephen Morrissey, Courtney Pecora, Zachary Pitcher, Katherine Polley, Kayleigh Rafferty, Hannah Roche, Emma Street, Lars Vikstrom, Kurt Zarba and Alexander Zevin, all of New Milford; Rebecca Nordland of New Preston; Lauren Bresson, Daniel Kotas, Joscelyn Norris and Haley Pesce, all of Roxbury; and Noah King, Cassidy Spencer and Audrey Thorland, all of Warren.