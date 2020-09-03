Local, regional musicians to headline virtual music series

Vance Cannon of Canaan will kick off Kent Memorial Library’s “Virtual Music Access” series Sept. 4 at 7 p.m. Vance Cannon of Canaan will kick off Kent Memorial Library’s “Virtual Music Access” series Sept. 4 at 7 p.m. Photo: Courtesy Of Kent Memorial Library Photo: Courtesy Of Kent Memorial Library Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Local, regional musicians to headline virtual music series 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

The Kent Memorial Library will launch a new virtual coffeehouse style music program, “Virtual Music Access,” the first Friday of each month beginning Sept. 4.

The four-part series will showcase artists residing in or with strong ties to Connecticut. The artists will be performing Americana, folk and country-inspired genres.

“In this time of uncertainty, Kent Memorial Library has shown the community that they are there in good times and in trying times,” said Amanda Myers, virtual event producer of the series. “They will support the community just as the community supports them.”

“Music really feeds the soul, I felt that in this current time the community could really benefit from accessing musical talent in the comfort of their own family room to enjoy with their families and forget about outside distractions even just for a moment,” she said.

Vance Cannon of Canaan, who began playing the guitar at age 8, will perform Sept. 4 at 7 p.m.

In the late 1970-80s, Cannon was active in the western Connecticut's music scene and from 1983 to 1986 he managed the former Marble Dale Pub, a venue that was known for its musical community.

Cannon remains active as a musician, even though he rarely plays to audiences.

His musical influences include singer-songwriters James Taylor, country blues artists of the 1920-30s such as Blind Blake, and folk music from around the world.

He has played in clubs, at fairs and funerals, in churches, for hospice, at weddings, in restaurants, at parties, for charity events, and for classrooms.

Raised in Sherman in the 1960s, Cannon has been a public school teacher for 22 years. He lives with his wife, Carrie, a veterinarian.

The Connecticut-based KC Sisters, who were featured on season one of Nickelodeon’s “America’s Most Musical Family,” will perform Oct. 2 at 7 p.m.

The five-person group, which ranges in age from 16 to 22, perform Americana flavored vocal/instrumental mix of country, R&B, gospel and more.

The KC Sisters have shared their harmony driven vocal and instrumental skills in hundreds of performances across the Northeast as well as in Hollywood and Nashville.

The KC Sisters are emerging as TikTok celebrities, give multiple performances on the virtual streaming App “Sessions” and are active participants in the online competition featured on the APP “OneUp.”

Their shows include multi-harmonized vocals, country fiddling, a capella hymns, pop, jazz, standards, country and original music.

Stephanie and Cheryl Lynn Spinner of Spinn Music will perform Nov. 6 at 7 p.m.

Las year Spinn Music won country music station NASH FM’s NASH Next regional competition - which featured over 750 bands - earning them a trip to Nashville to perform in the finals, and tour with the other top 10 finalists from around the country.

Brooks & Dunn’s Kix Brooks, who was one of the competition’s judges, was impressed with the duo and asked them to be part of the Spinn Fan Club.

The duo has two successful EPs already under their belt, “A Little Crazy” and “City Country,” and a third, “Freedom,” on the way.

The series will end with Wanda Houston and George Potts, who will take the stage Dec. 4 at 7 p.m.

Houston lives in the South Berkshires where she works as a private vocal coach and choral director. Potts has bee singing and playing music throughout Litchfield County for more than four decades.

Houston is also the lead vocalist for a number of projects, including the Mothership Trio, The VJC Big Band, The HBH Band and The Wanda Houston Band.

For years, Houston sustained a bi-coastal career in theater and music that put her on stages with the likes of Barbara Streisand, Patti Austin, Joe Cocker, Celine Dion and Rick Astley.

After leaving a full-time music career in Chicago and relocating to Kent in June of 1976, Potts served for many years as the bassist for his father-in-law Dolph Traymon’s group, The Fife ’n Drum Trio.

He also performed in the 1990s as a member of the Kent Singers, and as a solo guitarist and vocalist.

Since the late 1990s, Potts has most often been seen as a member of the popular area quartet, the Joint Chiefs.

The free events will be offered via Zoom. Preregistration is required by visiting www.kentmemoriallibrary.org.