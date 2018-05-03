  • The Smithy Store at the Loft Gallery in New Preston will play host to a local makers market May 5 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. The pop-up market at the 10 Main St. gallery will feature handcrafted goods made by local artisans, including pottery by Amy Brenner, above, letterpress stationary by Saltbox Press, ceramic beaded jewelry by Green Fire Pottery, hand-thrown garden pots and sculpture by Pots & Paints, small folk paintings by Claudia Wood Rahm, and leather handbags and accessories by Emeny Leather. Photo: Courtesy Of The Smithy / The News-Times Contributed
