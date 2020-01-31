Local canine to play in Puppy Bowl

Colbie Brinckerhoff of New Milford will participate in the upcoming Puppy Bowl. Colbie Brinckerhoff of New Milford will participate in the upcoming Puppy Bowl. Photo: Courtesy Of The Brinkerhoffs Photo: Courtesy Of The Brinkerhoffs Image 1 of / 3 Caption Close Local canine to play in Puppy Bowl 1 / 3 Back to Gallery

The Chiefs and 49ers will face off Sunday night for the Super Bowl LIV.

Prior to that, animal enthusiasts will tune in to see the canine version of the Super Bowl, the Puppy Bowl XVI.

A New Milford dog will participate in the televised event that will air on Animal Planet Sunday at 3 p.m.

“The purpose of the event is to raise awareness about adopting dogs from shelters,” said Colbie’s owner, Kerri Brinckerhoff.

Colbie, originally named Starla, was adopted from Danbury Animal Welfare Society (DAWS) by the Brinckerhoff family Aug. 15.

“On the first day, we brought her to the (New Milford VNA & Hospice office, where I work) and she quickly became so loved,” Brinckerhoff said.

The eight-month-old pup is a Cocker Spaniel/Siberian Husky Mix that was found walking in an abandoned area of rural West Virginia at six weeks old.

She joins three other dogs and three cats at the Brinckerhoff home.

“It’s so exciting for her to go play with all the other puppies,” Brinckerhoff said of the upcoming experience.

Ninety-six dogs are chosen for the Puppy Bowl.

Last year, DAWS chose to enter two dogs. This year, the shelter entered three dogs, including Colbie, who will play for Team Ruff.

Brinckerhoff said Colbie has been given the star treatment since she was selected.

Professional photographs were taken of her and her DNA was tested.

Brinckerhoff said she was told many of the dogs that participate in the Puppy Bowl might be selected for commercials or even talk shows.

“She’s plastered everywhere (already),” Brinckerhoff said, noting Colbie’s picture has already been used in advertising for the event.

Those who search for her online should search for Colbie’s original name, “Starla,” and “Puppy Bowl.”