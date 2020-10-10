Local artists to take part in studio tour

Alison Palmer and Missy Stevens will participate in the fourth annual Clayway Artist Studio Tour Oct. 16.

The artists will open their store at 48 Stone Fences Lane in South Kent.

A preview will be offered Oct. 16 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The event will be open Oct. 17-18 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Pottery will be displayed in outdoor tents as well as the open kiln sheds.

Masks and social distancing will be required.

Palmer has been a ceramic artist since 1982.

“I strive to achieve a lighthearted meld of human forms, animals and the vessel,” Palmer said.

“These anthropomorphic are developed by handbuilding or throwing and altering the clay,” she said.

All of her work is either wood of soda fired to cone 10.

“The atmopshere of the soda, fire and ash contribute to the spontaneous and unpredictable finish which gives the pieces a primitive, elemental look,” she explained.

For many years Stevens has made with fabric and thread.

“About 10 years ago I started playing with clay and fell down the rabbit hole,” the artist said.

“I enjoy surface decoration that may tell a story, and fire in electric or wood kilns,” she said.

She makes whistles, cup and small sculptures.

“The through line from my fabric work to clay is a celebration of the magical elements of the natural world, animals, plants and water,” she said.

“All of this nurtures me everyday,” she said.

This is the second year Stevens has participated in the tour.