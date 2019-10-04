Lobster diver dies in accident off Southern California

LAGUNA BEACH, Calif. (AP) — A man who died after becoming entangled while free-diving for lobster off a Southern California beach has been identified.

The Orange County Register says 40-year-old Ryan Huff of Lakewood was pronounced dead at a hospital after being pulled from the water at Laguna Beach last Saturday, the first day of the current recreational lobster season.

Huff was diving with two friends and did not surface with them.

Police Sgt. Jim Cota says the friends found him unconscious near the bottom and attempted to pull him up but he was caught on something.

Lifeguards chief Jason Young says fishing gear attached to Huff's body reportedly was caught on rocks.

Huff was eventually brought to the surface and was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

___

