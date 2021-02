Ken LeClerc

BETHLEHEM — While roads look clear Thursday morning, up to six inches of snow is headed towards the Litchfield County area between this afternoon and Friday, according to Bethlehem Fire Chief Ken Le Clerc.

“It will be a long-term duration storm,” LeClerc said. “We are advising everyone to be careful because it’s going to be hard for the crews to keep up with that long a duration of storm.”