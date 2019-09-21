Llama has dental surgery to get at root cause of past escape

DENVER (AP) — A pack llama that absconded because of an abscess during a Yellowstone National Park guided trip last year underwent a four-hour operation to remove the malignant molars.

The Colorado Sun reports that Ike the runaway llama traveled from its Bozeman, Montana, home to Fort Collins, Colorado, on Tuesday to root out the cause of its pain. There, it was treated at Colorado State University's James L. Voss Veterinary Teaching Hospital.

The abscess caused by a bacterial infection had likely bothered the llama for years.

The llama's previous owner said it ran off last August because its halter irritated the spot of the abscess. The llama was found and rescued last fall just days before most of Yellowstone's entrances were to be closed for winter.

The llama was rescued by a Montana outfitter.