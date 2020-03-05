Livestream will feature peregrine falcon nest in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — For the fourth year in a row, nature lovers will be able to watch a livestream of a peregrine falcon nest in downtown Richmond.

The Virginia Department of Game and Inland Fisheries has set up a live video feed of the nest on the 21st floor of the Riverfront Plaza building. The feed is available for viewing online.

The department said in a news release that wildlife officials have confirmed that last year's new male — identifiable by his bands — is back again with an unbanded female.

In the past two years, there has been a lot of turnover in falcons at the site and no nesting, although the birds have appeared on camera. Officials said the return of the male falcon is a sign of some stability, and they are optimistic that the pair will breed successfully.

The department, which manages the threatened birds, has collaborated for the last four years with Comcast Business to provide connectivity for the live broadcast.

March is typically a busy month as falcons tend to nest during this time following a period of courtship, with the first egg laid around mid- to late-March.

The falcon cam will remain live until July.