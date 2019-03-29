Live presentation of Gospel of Mark set

A live presentation of the complete Gospel of Mark will be presented by the Rev. Shannon Wall April 6 at 2 p.m. at the First Congregational Church on Main St. in New Milford, where Wall is acting pastor.

The presentation is recommended for adults and children age 10 and older at their parents’ discretion. A question and answer session will follow.

The presentation is directed by Julia Gibson, who has directed with the Rattlestick, Barrow Street Theatre Company and Epic Theatre Company in New York City, and at Chautauqua Theatre Company, Portland Stage, Gulfshore Playhouse and other theatres.

The suggested donation is $20 to benefit the Meetinghouse Restoration Fund, which will be used to repair the roof and trusses of the historically significant meetinghouse.

For more information and RSVP, call 860-354-8232 or visit www.nmchurch.org.