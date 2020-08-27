Live music planned at preserve

Great Hollow Nature Preserve in New Fairfield will offer live music on the lawn Aug. 28 from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.

Devin Daversa will perform a set of acoustic and electric rock covers from the past and present.

Attendees should bring their own blanket or chair, food and drinks. Alcohol is permitted for those 21 and over.

The event will be limited to 90 guests, all of whom will be spaced out a minimum of 12 feet apart.

Tickets are $5 and must be purchased in advance at https://greathollow.org/upcoming-events/. Children age 5 and under will be admitted for free.

The preserve is located at 225 State Route 37.