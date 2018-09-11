  • Sarah Geary of New Milford Social Services, left, receives the gift of a Little Free Library from the girls from New Milford Girl Scout Troop 4326, from left to right, Anna Burns, Caralyn Anderson, Samantha McCaughan and Madisyn Avallone, as Mayor Pete Bass joins in the festivities. Photo: Courtesy Of Jennifer McCaughan / The News-Times Contributed
    Photo: Courtesy Of Jennifer McCaughan
Photo: Courtesy Of Jennifer McCaughan
Members of New Milford Girl Scout Troop 40326 recently unveiled a Little Free Library at Social Services at the John Pettibone Community Center in town.

The project, which consisted of repurposing an old library cart, is the Scouts’ Silver Award.

Little Free Library book exchanges are becoming more popular, providing a long-lasting, sustainable way to offer books to children, families and neighbors to ensure everyone has access to books year-round, especially those individuals who might have difficulty accessing public libraries.

Sarah Geary of Social Services received the gift from the girls, Anna Burns, Caralyn Anderson, Samantha McCaughan and Madisyn Avallone, as Mayor Pete Bass joined in the festivities.

— Jennifer McCaughan