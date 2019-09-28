Little Britches to present horse show

Little Britches Therapeutic Riding in Roxbury recently received $1,000 from the Old Crabs Hockey Club, providing funds for Little Britches to present an October 40th anniversary horse show. Above, Ron Faanes, center, of the Old Crabs Hockey Club Board of Directors, presents the check to Little Britches staff, volunteers and riders Samantha Sola, Liam Breunig on Chubs, Marcye Britt, Kevin Wardowski on Lucy, Emily Ciesielski and Stuart Daly. less Little Britches Therapeutic Riding in Roxbury recently received $1,000 from the Old Crabs Hockey Club, providing funds for Little Britches to present an October 40th anniversary horse show. Above, Ron Faanes, ... more Photo: Courtesy Of Little Britches Photo: Courtesy Of Little Britches Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Little Britches to present horse show 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

Little Britches Therapeutic Riding in Roxbury will present a 40th anniversary horse show Oct. 5 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. in Washington.

The show, which has a rain date of Oct. 6, will be held at Steep Rock Preserve, 2 Tunnel Road.

The accomplishments of the organization’s riders will be showcased at the inaugural event made possible by funds provided by the Olde Crabs Hockey Club.

More than 40 riders will demonstrate the confidence and skills they’ve gained through Little Britches’ therapeutic riding program.

Events will feature riders taking part in an obstacle course, as well as a dressage demonstration by the most advanced riders.

Other highlights will include speakers, children’s activities and a ribbon presentation.

Founded in 1979 by Peg Sweeney and Betty Lou McColgin, Little Britches aims to change the lives of people with disabilities using the movement of the horse.

The organization operates at Tophet Road Farm. Approximately 80 individuals per week from 29 towns in the tri-county area participate.

In addition to Olde Crabs Hockey Club, sponsors include the Permobil Foundation, Eversource and Northwest Connecticut Community Foundation.