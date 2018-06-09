Little Britches slates events

Little Britches Therapeutic Riding in Roxbury is seeking volunteers for its summer program, which will run June 18 through July 28.

A volunteer training session will be held June 9 from noon to 1 p.m. at the Tophet Road farm.

Little Britches is a non-profit organization that provides therapeutic riding and equine-assisted activities to individuals with disabilities.

Volunteers will assist the riders working as side walkers or horse leaders during the six-week program.

Experience with horses is not necessary.

Volunteer opportunities are available on weekday afternoons and Saturdays at the Roxbury location.

In other news, Little Britches will hold its sixth annual run/walk/5K and pint-size steeplechase June 17 in Bridgewater.

The 5k race will begin at the Bridgewater Pavilion at 9:30 a.m. and traverse the town’s countryside.

The steeplechase - a kids’ fun run, will feature five to seven obstacles and is designed for children 12 and under.

Other events will include Home Depot’s kids’ workshop, and visits with children’s book author Dianne Parmelee, who will present her book “Spot-A-Lot Dot.”

Registration for both races is available at www.fasttracktiming.com.

Advanced registration for the 5K is $25 and will be $30 the day of the race.

Registration for the steeplechase is $15.

For information, call 860-350-5050.