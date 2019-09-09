Little Big Town to reveal new album on historic theater tour

FILE - This May 4, 2019 file photo shows Phillip Sweet, from left, Kimberly Schlapman, Karen Fairchild and Jimi Westbrook, of Little Big Town, at the iHeartCountry Festival in Austin, Texas.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Country group Little Big Town always wanted to play Carnegie Hall, but it took more than just practice to get them there.

The Grammy winners will reveal their self-produced album "Nightfall" at the famed theater on January 16, the night before it is released.

The appearance kicks off a tour of iconic and historic theaters across the country in 2020. Karen Fairchild of the four-piece group said the album feels both cinematic and intimate, a good fit for the unique venues like Harlem's Apollo Theater and the Chicago Theatre.

The group, made up of Fairchild, her husband Jimi Westbrook, Kimberly Schlapman and Phillip Sweet, self-produced their ninth record after working with hit producer Jay Joyce for several years.