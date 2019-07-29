Literacy Volunteers celebrates with picnic

Literacy Volunteers on the Green recently hosted a family picnic for more than 125 students and their families, along with tutors and board members, at Harrybrooke Park in New Milford.

At the June 2 picnic, New Milford Mayor Pete Bass and State Representative Bill Buckbee (R-67th), who is also executive director of the park, attended.

As one of LVG's six new U.S. citizens, Carmen Salazar was recognized with a special certificate by the mayor.

Local businesses Big Y, Boar's Head, El Coyote, La Tienda, Primo’s Deli, Stop & Shop and Stew Leonard’s contributed ethnic foods and traditional grilled hamburgers and hot dogs.

Literacy Volunteers on the Green helps individuals maintain and improve their quality of life through mastery of the English language.

The organization promotes English literacy among individuals in Litchfield and Fairfield counties of Connecticut and surrounding areas in order to help them become independent readers, writers, listeners, and speakers of English through classes as well as natural, authentic, real-life activities and experiences.