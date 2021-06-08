Litchfield group organizing Pride picnic in New Milford

LITCHFIELD — A newly formed community group, Southern Litchfield Pride, will be organizing New Milford’s first official event for LGBTQIA+ month with “A Picnic for Pride'' to take place on June 12.

Beginning at New Milford’s historical town green from noon to 2 p.m., the family friendly event is being supported by the Department of Parks and Recreation, The New Milford Youth Agency, New Milford Social Services, and the New Milford Senior Center and will feature family games, speakers, and music. An after-party will be held at The Silo with a concert coordinated by the ConnArtists featuring Steve Rodgers w/ Stefanie Clark Harris and Brother Other followed by an evening drum circle. LGBTQIA+ identifying participants as well as pride allies are encouraged to attend the BYO-picnic event and the after event at The Silo where all the most recent COVID-19 protocol guidelines will be followed.