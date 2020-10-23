Litchfield Crossings announces updated website, new newsletter

Litchfield Crossings in New Milford, a shopping center on Route 7, has launched a redesigned website and new bi-monthly newsletter dubbed “Crossings.”

“The website revamp is sleek, easy to navigate and provides streamlined information,” said Kristen N. Gizzi, executive director of Litchfield Crossings.

The newsletter, aimed at shoppers, newcomers and the community at large, will feature information about the sales, specials, seasonal promotions and more at the center’s stores, restaurants and businesses, as well as happenings and news supplied by the Greater New Milford Chamber of Commerce, the Economic Development Corporation and the mayor’s office.

Providing a snapshot into this amazing town will no doubt attract new shoppers and businesses,” Gizzi said. “We hope the newsletter will be a source of information for current residents and will provide newcomers a glimpse into all that New Milford has to offer, as well as its tremendous growth potential.”

For more information, visit lwww.itchfieldcrossings.com.