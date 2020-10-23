Litchfield Crossings announces updated website, new newsletter
Litchfield Crossings in New Milford, a shopping center on Route 7, has launched a redesigned website and new bi-monthly newsletter dubbed “Crossings.”
“The website revamp is sleek, easy to navigate and provides streamlined information,” said Kristen N. Gizzi, executive director of Litchfield Crossings.
The newsletter, aimed at shoppers, newcomers and the community at large, will feature information about the sales, specials, seasonal promotions and more at the center’s stores, restaurants and businesses, as well as happenings and news supplied by the Greater New Milford Chamber of Commerce, the Economic Development Corporation and the mayor’s office.
For more information, visit lwww.itchfieldcrossings.com.