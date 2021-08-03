Litchfield County joins the rest of CT as 'substantial' risk of COVID transmission
The state Department of Public Health reported 17 new hospitalizations on Tuesday, the highest one-day total since mid-April. The statewide total of 168 patients is the highest since mid-May.
Grace Federle, left, 16, and Lilly Hoeniger, 17, both of Washington, enjoy a day off in the sunshine on a float at the Washington Town Beach on Lake Waramaug in 2017. Litchfield County on Tuesday joined the rest of the state in having “substantial” threats of COVID-19 spread.
Boaters enjoy a day on Highland Lake in Winsted last year. Litchfield County on Tuesday joined the rest of the state in having “substantial” threats of COVID-19 spread.
A day at the beach at Lynn Deming State Park in New Milford in 2016. Litchfield County on Tuesday joined the rest of the state in having “substantial” threats of COVID-19 spread.
As Litchfield County on Tuesday became the last county in the state with “substantial” threats of COVID-19 spread, Gov. Ned Lamont said the extent to which towns and cities may require renewed social distancing and masking regulations will be up to local leaders and business owners.
News of Litchfield County’s status came as new hospitalizations, 17, was as high as any day in nearly four months.
