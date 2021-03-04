Litchfield County actors in 'Richard II' at Brookfield Theatre

KENT — Brookfield Theatre’s free upcoming production of William Shakespeare’s “Richard II,” directed by Kent resident Jane Farnol, will star Nana Visitor and feature other Litchfield County residents onstage including co-star Ron Marasco, also of Kent.

Opening on March 20, the Brookfield Theatre production of “Richard II” has been adapted for virtual audiences by Farnol, author of “Shakespeare for Contemporary Theatre: Vol. 1.” Farnol was born in England and trained at the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art and Elmhurst Ballet School. Since moving to Connecticut, after a career on stage and television, she has directed over 35 plays in 18 years at various venues. Farnol has recently begun publishing a series of Shakespeare’s plays adapted for modern audiences, keeping the original language of the bard’s work and focusing on the action.