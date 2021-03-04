Skip to main content
Litchfield County actors in 'Richard II' at Brookfield Theatre

SPECTRUM/Jane Farnol of Kent, director of plays at the Sherman Playhouse, 2002

KENT — Brookfield Theatre’s free upcoming production of William Shakespeare’s “Richard II,” directed by Kent resident Jane Farnol, will star Nana Visitor and feature other Litchfield County residents onstage including co-star Ron Marasco, also of Kent.

Opening on March 20, the Brookfield Theatre production of “Richard II” has been adapted for virtual audiences by Farnol, author of “Shakespeare for Contemporary Theatre: Vol. 1.” Farnol was born in England and trained at the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art and Elmhurst Ballet School. Since moving to Connecticut, after a career on stage and television, she has directed over 35 plays in 18 years at various venues. Farnol has recently begun publishing a series of Shakespeare’s plays adapted for modern audiences, keeping the original language of the bard’s work and focusing on the action.

A foolish king seizes noble lands and banishes his political rivals, according to a description provided in the annopuncement about the production. Listening to his trusted advisers, Richard II is misled into poor government of the country, deepening the anger and dismay of his nobles, it continued. As Richard leaves for an unpopular and ill-advised war with Ireland, his political enemy return from exile, the announcement said.

Visitor, born into a theatrical family, started a life in the theater as a dancer on Broadway. She starred in “Chicago,” and “42nd Street,” toured opposite Angela Lansbury playing the title role in “Gypsy” and was Twiggy’s understudy in “My One And Only.” After several roles in New York-based soap operas, she moved to Los Angeles to continue working in television. Besides playing Major Kira in “Star Trek: Deep Space 9,”

An actor and writer, Marasco, who divides his time between Kent and LA, was a professor at Loyola Marymount University in LA for 27 years. He has appeared in an array of TV shows from “West Wing” to “Bones” to originating the role of Mr. Casper on “Freaks and Geeks,” to his recent recurring role of Judge Grove on “Major Crimes,” to playing the lead opposite Kirk Douglas in the movie “Illusion.” His first book, “Notes to an Actor” was named by the ALA as an Outstanding Academic Book of 2008. His second book, “About Grief” was written with Brian Shuff. His most recent book, “The Dog Who Was There”, reached the Christian Bestseller List in 2017.

“Richard II” can be viewed beginning Saturday, March 20, at 7 p.m. on the theater’s website, www.BrookfieldTheatre.org or on its YouTube channel. For more information, contact BrookfieldTheatreCT@gmail.com.