Litchfield County Pools is heading into the future with renewed poise and vigor.

The new energy abounds from Devon Dobson, who has joined his father, Phil, as co-owner of the business that the elder Dobson founded in 1987.

“We are growing, and it’s an organic growth,” Devon said.

Since Devon came aboard, he has strengthened the relationships and communication with employees and clients, as well as spearheaded all aspects of the company’s technology and social media.

“We can always rely on (LCP),” said client Adam Goodman of Washington, citing the company’s quality of service.

Litchfield County Pools specializes in the design and construction, servicing and restoration of in-ground, custom gunite swimming pools and spas in Litchfield County and neighboring Putnam and Duchess counties in New York. Gunite is a mixture of cement, sand, and water applied through a pressure hose, and is known for its durability.

“We create thought-out, crafted custom pools,” Devon Dobson said of the company’s mission.

The company works closely with the client, architects, landscapers and others to coordinate the project and ensure the client will have the “pool of their dreams,” he said.

James Babski praised Phil and Devon for the efficient and smooth construction of a pool at his Kent home last year.

“They were easy to work with and worked well” with other crews on site working on larger projects, Babski said.

LCP pools and spas come with a lifetime guarantee for the shell (gunite). Projects are usually completed within four to six weeks.

After graduating from Notre Dame, where Devon was a finance major, and working for two years each at an investment bank and a hedge fund, respectively, in New York City, Devon realized “it was not for me.”

In the summer of 2016, he and his then-fiancée packed their bags and moved from New York City to Connecticut, where he grew up, so he could become a partner in the family business.

“I saw it as a way to become an entrepreneur,” Devon said of his decision to move home. “And it’s a wonderful opportunity to be involved in the family business, to grow the family business, and to help my dad so he can take a few steps back.”

Having grown up with the family business, Devon Dobson has extensive knowledge of the industry. Even so, upon his return, he spent two months on the job, “getting my hands dirty” and working alongside the construction team, he said.

Although Devon is handling the day-to-day business of the company, Phil maintains an active role. The father-son team oversee the construction of every installation.

Communication and building a relationship with clients is key at LCP, Devon said.

“We never want a client to be surprised,” Devon emphasized, citing how the LCP team keeps in close communication with customers to ensure they know what’s happening at every step of the process, from construction to completion.

After completion, Devon and members of his team will work with clients to explain all aspects of the pool, as well as how to utilize digital devices that can be programmed for pool equipment.

Goodman praised the company’s prompt replies to emails and texts, and thorough care and service to ensure a customer’s pool is clean and ready for use at all times.

To stay current, Devon and LCP employees, many of whom have worked at LCP for 20 or more years, participate in continuing education.

LCP also provides regular servicing of their clients’ pools and spas, with the majority of servicing completed toward the end of the work week, which complements the schedules of many clients who are weekenders.

Babski noted his pool is “always in perfect shape.”

Devon Dobson said he is looking forward to many more years in the business.

“(Pools are) a happy product,” Devon said. “From installation through service, (the product) makes people happy.”

For more information, call 860-355-8547, email info@lcpools.com or visit www.lcpools.com.