List of Billboard Music Awards winners in top categories
A list of winners in the top categories at the 2020 Billboard Music Awards, held Wednesday at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.
— Top Hot 100 song: “Old Town Road,” Lil Nas X and Billy Ray Cyrus
— Top Billboard 200 album: Billie Eilish, “When We Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?”
— Top artist: Post Malone
— Top new artist: Billie Eilish
— Top female artist: Billie Eilish
— Top male artist: Post Malone
— Top streaming songs artist: Post Malone
— Top song sales artist: Lizzo
— Top radio songs artist: Jonas Bros.
— Top duo/group: Jonas Bros.
— Top R&B artist: Khalid
— Top rap artist: Post Malone
— Top country artist: Luke Combs
— Top rock artist: Panic! at the Disco
— Top Latin artist: Bad Bunny
— Top dance/electronic artist: The Chainsmokers
— Top Christian artist: Lauren Daigle
— Top gospel artist: Kanye West
— Top social artist: BTS
— Top touring artist: Pink
— Chart achievement award: Harry Styles
— Icon award: Garth Brooks
For a complete list of winners, visit: http://www.billboard.com/