Lions to celebrate with 90th gala

The New Milford Lions Club will hold its 90th gala March 16 from 6:30 to 10:30 p.m. at the Fox Hill in in Brookfield.

The event will feature dinner, an open bar and an auction.

Guests are invited to wear 1920s evening attire.

Tickets are $90 each. For more information and tickets, call 860-469-5053.