Lions taking lobster orders

The Washington Lions Club will hold its annual Labor Day lobster sale Sept. 5 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Washington Primary School pavilion, 11 School St.

Lobsters from 1¼-pounds and larger will be available, and this year, pre-ordered lobsters will be delivered for residents of Washington, Roxbury and Bridgewater who need to avoid contact with large groups of people.

For free delivery, email mlw221@sbcglobal.net.

Lobsters may be preordered by leaving a message at 860-868-9712 with a name, phone number, and the number and size of lobsters requested.

Pre-orders may be made no later than 5 p.m. on Sept. 3. All pre-ordered lobsters must be picked up before noon on the day of the sale.

Large orders and lobsters of 1½ pounds and bigger should be pre-ordered.

Proceeds from the sale will support several Lions Club initiatives, including the Washington Ambulance Association, scholarships for graduating high school seniors, and donations to other projects that benefit the town.