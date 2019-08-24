Lions taking lobster orders

The Washington Lions Club will hold its annual Labor Day lobster sale Aug. 31 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Washington Primary School pavilion, 11 School St.

Lobsters from 1¼-pounds and larger will be available.

Lobsters may be preordered by leaving a message at 860-868-9712 with your name, phone number, and the number and size of lobsters requested.

Pre-orders may be made no later than 5 p.m. on Aug. 28.

All pre-ordered lobsters must be picked up before noon on the day of the sale.

Proceeds from the sale support several Lions Club initiatives, including the Washington Ambulance Association, scholarships for graduating high school seniors, and donations to other projects that benefit the town.