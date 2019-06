Lions selling town flags

The New Milford Lions Club President Tammy Deak has announced the club is selling the town’s flag measuring 3’x5’.

Orders placed before July 4 are $80 and will include a free desktop version of the flag.

Flags ordered after July 4 will be $90.

Production will take 12 to 15 days.

For more information and to place an order, email tjdeak@aol.com.