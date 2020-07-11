Lions ‘committed’ to serving community

The New Milford Lions Club is uniting in kindness to do its part to help the community get through the global pandemic.

The club has announced it remains committed to safely serving its friends and neighbors and calls upon the residents of New Milford to support those in need.

During this coronavirus pandemic, the local club has helped address the needs of our local community by providing four $50 Stop & Shop gift cards the local food bank and also by providing 50 KN-5 Masks, 100 procedural masks, 500 gloves and one gallon of disinfectant to the New Milford Community Ambulance.

Individuals looking to help the club should call 860-400-2375 or email NMLionsMembership@gmail.com.

Lions Clubs International Foundation is also accepting donations to support communities dealing with extreme rates of COVID-19 by providing needed supplies and equipment to hospitals, medical clinics, and emergency management systems, including front-line health care workers and first responders.

For more information about that, visit www.lionsclubs.org.