Lions Club to give away 90 trees

The New Milford Lions Club will give away 90 free trees for Arbor Day April 26 beginning at 5 p.m. at Harrybrooke Park.

Ninety trees — chosen in recognition of the club’s 90th anniversary this year — will be handed out at the Ohmen Pavilion at the park off Still River Drive until they are gone.

Bartlett Tree Experts donated the trees.