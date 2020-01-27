Lions Club collecting toys

The New Milford Lions Club is participating in a toy drive collection to benefit the Connecticut Children’s Medical Center Oncology Clinic.

The goal is to collect at least 90 new and unwrapped toys to give to children during their stay in the clinic.

Suggested donations include arts supplies such as crayons, paint, and clay, board games, chapter books, coloring books, gift cards, infant items and plastic toys and stuffed animals.

Donations can be dropped off at Deak Electric, 44 Old State Road, Unit 18, New Milford, or at Sharon’s Hair Studio, 90 Park Lane Road, New Milford.