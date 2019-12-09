Line that provides power for Ocracoke to go underground

HATTERAS, N.C. (AP) — The power line that provides electricity to an Outer Banks island will be replaced with an underground cable next year.

The Cape Hatteras National Seashore issued a permit to Tideland Electric Membership Corp. to replace an overhead pole line that's the only source of electricity for the 1,385 electrical customers on Ocracoke Island, officials said in a news release Monday.

The underground cable will connect to the existing underwater power line between the two islands.

The 1.75-mile power line is being replaced because of erosion at the south end of Hatteras island and washouts on the road that have increased in recent years, officials said.

Construction is expected to take about two months. The overhead line will be removed once the underground cable is installed.