Lincoln panel declines to recommend gun security measures

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — A task force says it will not recommend that the Lincoln City Council introduce a measure to force gun owners to lock up their guns at home.

The 17-member task force spent months collecting data after a group that advocates for an end to gun violence in the state pushed for an ordinance in Lincoln. The task force said in its report released Tuesday that firearm security is important but expressed concern over how such rules could be enforced.

Council members across party lines echoed enforcement concerns.

Council Chair Jane Raybould, a Democrat, told the Lincoln Journal Star on Wednesday that she'll support the legislation if data shows that locking up guns leads to fewer firearm thefts.

Nebraskans Against Gun Violence says it will keep pushing for gun security legislation.