‘Lincoln in the Bardo’ program slated
Gunn Memorial Library in Washington will present a lecture and book discussion about “Lincoln in the Bardo,” a New York Times Bestseller and winner of the Man Booker Prize Award, Aug. 15 at 6 p.m.
Literary scholar Mark Scarbrough will facilitate the program at the Wykeham Road library.
Copies of the book are available at the circulation desk.
For more information and RSVP, call 860-868-7586.
