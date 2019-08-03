‘Lincoln in the Bardo’ program slated

Gunn Memorial Library in Washington will present a lecture and book discussion about “Lincoln in the Bardo,” a New York Times Bestseller and winner of the Man Booker Prize Award, Aug. 15 at 6 p.m.

Literary scholar Mark Scarbrough will facilitate the program at the Wykeham Road library.

Copies of the book are available at the circulation desk.

For more information and RSVP, call 860-868-7586.