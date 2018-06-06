Lincoln National Forest to remain open to public

ALAMOGORDO, N.M. (AP) — Lincoln National Forest officials say they considered closing the forest in southeastern New Mexico to the public but that rain Sunday and the occurrence of relatively few fires contributed to their decision to keep it open.

However, the forest's announcement Wednesday said fire restrictions remain in effect and encouraged visitors to be diligent about fire safety.

The Santa Fe National Forest in northern New Mexico was closed to the public Friday because of extreme wildfire conditions.

Lincoln officials said their consideration of restrictions and possibly closing the forest to the public included checking indicators such as fire activity, precipitation and fuel moisture content for live and dead vegetation.